Citigroup Boosts Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $75.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LRN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $61.23 on Monday. Stride has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stride will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stride news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,909.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 348.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

