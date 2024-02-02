Citigroup (NYSE:C) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on C. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Citigroup by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 69,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

