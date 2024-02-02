Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,684 shares during the period. Clean Harbors comprises 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,964 shares of company stock worth $9,121,999 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.4 %

CLH stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $171.94. 45,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,987. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.57 and a twelve month high of $179.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.30.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

