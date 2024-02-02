Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Clearfield had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Clearfield’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Clearfield updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.55)-($0.49) EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.550–0.490 EPS.

CLFD stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 249,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,657. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $424.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,291,000 after purchasing an additional 51,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 30.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 61,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 7.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

