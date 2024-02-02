Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 362 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 680.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,460,000 after purchasing an additional 981,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 190.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,336,000 after purchasing an additional 834,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 216.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,610 shares of company stock valued at $798,404. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.