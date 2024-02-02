Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 428.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CRH by 5,175.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,091,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,228 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,833,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CRH by 135.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,266,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH opened at $73.21 on Friday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

