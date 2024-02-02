Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2024

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRHFree Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 428.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CRH by 5,175.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,091,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,228 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,833,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CRH by 135.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,266,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Trading Up 2.0 %

CRH opened at $73.21 on Friday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Get Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.