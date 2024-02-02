Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 334 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPG opened at $139.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average of $122.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.