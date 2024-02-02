Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DECK opened at $770.91 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $395.90 and a 1 year high of $778.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $704.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.05 by $4.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $709.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.23.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

