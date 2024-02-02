Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Acquires $506,000.00 in Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.5 %

CLF stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 67,373 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $8,902,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $27,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

