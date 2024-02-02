Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

CLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CLF opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

