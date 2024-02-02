Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08, Briefing.com reports. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox updated its FY24 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.300-5.500 EPS.

Clorox Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $6.45 on Friday, hitting $154.49. 1,599,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,115. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day moving average is $141.91. Clorox has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

