Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08, Briefing.com reports. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox updated its FY24 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.300-5.500 EPS.
Clorox Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of Clorox stock traded up $6.45 on Friday, hitting $154.49. 1,599,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,115. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day moving average is $141.91. Clorox has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
