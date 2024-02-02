CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

CMS Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CMS Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $58.84 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.