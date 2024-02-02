CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

CNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

