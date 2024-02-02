Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $89.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.61.

NYSE KOF opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.60. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $99.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

