Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

