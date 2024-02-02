Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 target price on the stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $86.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $86.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

