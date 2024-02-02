Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $86.12 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.