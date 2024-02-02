Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) CFO Purchases $51,775.00 in Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) CFO Ron L. Farnsworth purchased 2,500 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,111.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $19.31 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

See Also

