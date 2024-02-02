Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

Columbia Sportswear has increased its dividend payment by an average of 66.5% per year over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 3.5 %

COLM opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on COLM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $244,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 733.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

