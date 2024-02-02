Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.45-3.85 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.71.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,563,000 after buying an additional 276,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Stories

