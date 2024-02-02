Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $51.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Comerica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

