Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $55.59, but opened at $53.39. Comerica shares last traded at $53.55, with a volume of 554,586 shares.

Specifically, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.

Comerica Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 607.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 260,286 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Comerica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,373,000 after purchasing an additional 292,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

