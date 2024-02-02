Community Financial Services Group LLC Makes New $13.33 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 101,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,333,000. Alphabet comprises about 3.4% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $142.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

