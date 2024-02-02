Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading 3.2% Higher

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.49. 500,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,036,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

CFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. Research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051 in the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,546,000 after buying an additional 2,125,843 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 11.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after buying an additional 1,496,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 18.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,938,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

