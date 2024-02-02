Contrasting Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) & Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Free Report) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Lifestyle International has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eisai has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Eisai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestyle International 0 0 0 0 N/A Eisai 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Lifestyle International and Eisai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestyle International N/A N/A N/A Eisai 4.11% 3.86% 2.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lifestyle International and Eisai’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestyle International $294.67 million 2.86 -$167.95 million N/A N/A Eisai $6.74 billion 2.62 $426.79 million $0.87 70.70

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestyle International.

Summary

Eisai beats Lifestyle International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifestyle International



Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons. The company is also involved in the property development, investment, holding, and leasing, as well as restaurant and club operation activities; and financial investment, advertising, and financing activities. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Eisai



Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs. The Other Business segment deals with food additives and chemicals. The company was founded by Toyoji Naito in November 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

