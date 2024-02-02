Contrasting Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 36.25% 21.47% 8.82% Black Stone Minerals 71.68% 43.64% 31.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vital Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.65 $631.51 million $30.58 1.42 Black Stone Minerals $563.69 million 6.48 $476.48 million $2.04 7.97

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Black Stone Minerals. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.6% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Vital Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vital Energy and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 2 2 5 0 2.33 Black Stone Minerals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Vital Energy presently has a consensus target price of $58.22, suggesting a potential upside of 34.25%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Vital Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vital Energy beats Black Stone Minerals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

