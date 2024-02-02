Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 282,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.24 per share, with a total value of $9,112,055.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,374,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 911,491 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

See Also

