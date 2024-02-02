Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Core Laboratories updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.140-0.180 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.14-0.18 EPS.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Core Laboratories stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $702.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

