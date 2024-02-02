Cormark Boosts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$193.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$185.00 to C$193.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.07 EPS.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins raised their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$173.88.

GSY stock opened at C$151.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$131.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$87.00 and a 12-month high of C$168.79. The company has a current ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$321.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.67 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.7156153 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. 22.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

