Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,299 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 7.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 6.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,405. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

