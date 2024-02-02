Creditcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.20 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $153.59 million and $12.20 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,642,104 coins and its circulating supply is 315,354,874 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

