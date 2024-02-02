Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 134.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CPG opened at $6.43 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $929.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.19 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

