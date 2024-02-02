Critical Review: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) versus Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) and Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Prada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $805.21 million 0.27 -$15.85 million ($0.29) -8.83 Prada N/A N/A N/A $0.44 28.36

Prada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -3.01% -2.74% -1.83% Prada N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Prada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Prada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 5 1 0 2.17 Prada 0 2 2 0 2.50

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus target price of $6.07, indicating a potential upside of 137.17%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Prada.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prada beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Get Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Prada

(Get Free Report)

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands. It also operates in eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand; and sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name. In addition, the company engages in the real estate business. It sells its products through a network of owned and franchise operated stores; department stores; independent retailers; e-commerce channels; and e-tailers. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Milan, Italy. Prada S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Prada Holding S.p.A.

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.