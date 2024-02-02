Critical Survey: Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) vs. Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mapletree Industrial Trust and Extra Space Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mapletree Industrial Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Extra Space Storage $1.92 billion 16.04 $860.69 million $5.44 26.85

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Industrial Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

66.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mapletree Industrial Trust and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mapletree Industrial Trust N/A N/A N/A Extra Space Storage 35.54% 11.64% 5.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mapletree Industrial Trust and Extra Space Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mapletree Industrial Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Extra Space Storage 0 6 4 1 2.55

Extra Space Storage has a consensus target price of $151.45, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. Given Extra Space Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Extra Space Storage is more favorable than Mapletree Industrial Trust.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Mapletree Industrial Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets. As at 30 September 2023, MIT's total assets under management was S$9.2 billion, which comprised 56 properties in North America (including 13 data centres held through the joint venture with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd), 85 properties in Singapore and 1 property in Japan. MIT's property portfolio includes Data Centres, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Flatted Factories, Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. MIT is managed by Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. and sponsored by Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

