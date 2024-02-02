CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.61.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.80. 628,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,551. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,024.16, a PEG ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.67 and its 200 day moving average is $201.43. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $107.60 and a 1 year high of $307.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,740,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.