Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cryoport in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Cryoport Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of CYRX opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 12.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in Cryoport by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 627,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.