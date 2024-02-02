CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.36.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CUBE

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 122.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in CubeSmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in CubeSmart by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 36,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.