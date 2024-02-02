Curis (CRIS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($1.91) per share for the quarter.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.19. Curis had a negative net margin of 460.45% and a negative return on equity of 135.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 million. On average, analysts expect Curis to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. Curis has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $60.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.78.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Curis by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

