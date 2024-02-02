CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $275.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.65.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $236.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -100.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.24. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $241.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

