Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Danaher in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $245.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.96. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $248.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

