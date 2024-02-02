Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Cut to “Neutral” at Dawson James

Dawson James downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Daré Bioscience Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ DARE opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.03. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 283.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

