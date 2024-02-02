Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.90.

DAR opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after buying an additional 422,822 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $3,303,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

