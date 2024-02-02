Dawson James Downgrades Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) to Neutral

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Dawson James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of DARE stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DARE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55,992 shares during the last quarter. 7.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

