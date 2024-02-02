Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.25-26.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion. Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 26.250-26.500 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $770.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $704.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.50. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $778.31.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.05 by $4.06. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $747.23.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 38.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,271,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

