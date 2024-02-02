Deepak Chopra Sells 20,000 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OSI Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $130.27 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.72 and a 1 year high of $139.90. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average is $121.38.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 1,272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

