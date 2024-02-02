Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 1,031,418 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 910,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The business’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $31,870.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,515.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $31,870.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,515.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,237.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,147 shares of company stock worth $940,734 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

