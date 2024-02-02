DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,861,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 242.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,100,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,984 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $34.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

