Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Trading Up 28.6%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 326,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 88,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Desert Gold Ventures Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of C$9.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.
About Desert Gold Ventures
Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Desert Gold Ventures
- Stock Average Calculator
- Brinker International throws a high-volume continuation signal
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Tractor Supply Company can plow its way to new highs in 2024
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
Receive News & Ratings for Desert Gold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Gold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.