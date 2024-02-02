Desjardins Boosts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$44.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

BLX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.75.

Shares of BLX opened at C$32.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Boralex has a one year low of C$25.40 and a one year high of C$43.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.40.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.10 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 7.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.0766932 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 92.96%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

