Desjardins Raises Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target to C$19.75

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$18.25 to C$19.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.86.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKE

Skeena Resources Price Performance

Shares of SKE opened at C$6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$575.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.04. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.30). Equities analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$72,120.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.